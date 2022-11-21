WHILE many of his Manchester City team mates are in Qatar striving to win the football World Cup, star player Erling Haaland is winding down in Marbella.

The 22-year-old Norwegian international – who was born in Leeds where his dad Alfie was a player – has a house in the Costa del Sol city and is taking advantage of the World Cup mid-season break to recharge his batteries there.

Haaland on a previous visit

He has been spotted out and about enjoying some quality down time – although he would no doubt be much happier to be in Qatar himself.

His Norwegian team failed to reach the finals, with the Netherlands and Turkey finishing ahead of the Scandinavians in their group.

But the €60 million player has been warned not to enjoy himself too much.

Pep Guardiola – his boss at Manchester City – has reminded him not to eat and drink too much.

He said: “How perfect he’ll be in the second half of the season depends on how he behaves in Marbella.

“He will play golf, hopefully not eat and drink too much and come back in great shape for the second half of the league.

“It’s the first time in our lives a mid-season World Cup has happened, so we don’t know how the players will come back.

“If you have six players who are world champions they will be really positive. Others may be depressed. Or the guys knocked out might have more holidays.

“With this incredible schedule, you’ve seen how many players will miss the World Cup because of this insane calendar.”

It is unlikely that Haaland will return to the Etihad out of shape. He is reportedly obsessed with getting enough sleep, eating the right things and sticks to a specialised training regime.

