The director of Marbella Estate Group took a plunge to open the firm, and it’s a move that has paid off.

Sam Shaje sold three properties during his first summer working as a real estate agent in Marbella more than six years ago.

When he told his boss that he was disappointed with the low commission, his boss replied: ‘If you don’t like it you can open up your own agency’.

And that’s exactly what Sam did.

In 2017 he launched Marbella Estate Group and business has grown ‘tenfold’ since then.

“At first we started with a single employee and now we have nine people working for us,” Sam said.

Sam Shaje. Photo: Marbella Estate Group

Marbella Estate Group is based in Marbella and offers top properties to buy and sell in all of the Costa del Sol area, with a special focus on Marbella.

The company has also expanded its horizons with Marbella design group, a division of the group which specialises in design and architecture.

Sam actually studied architecture in Valencia, choosing to leave Sweden to pursue his studies in Spain.

“Our drive lies in the satisfaction of our customers by helping them reach the best solutions and property goals based on family situations, leisure time and relocation to Spain,” he said.

Marbella Estate Group also helps people navigate the paperwork and bureaucracy involved in the relocation process.

“A lot of our clients from outside the EU are looking for that golden visa,” Sam said.

The team at Marbella Estate Group

“We have lawyers who specialise in that so that we are not only helping clients purchase property in Spain, but follow up and help them get living rights.”

Sam said Marbella Estate Group aims to follow through with clients from ‘start to finish’.

“We strive to be the firm that will help you fulfill your purpose in the Spanish market in the most efficient and comfortable way possible,” he said.

https://marbellaestategroup.com/

HEAD OFFICE

Av. del Prado, S/N, 29660 Marbella, Málaga

TELEPHONE

+34 951 662 892

EMAIL

info@marbellaestategroup.com