Cruise ships docking into Alicante this month and in December is expected to pump €2 million into the local economy.

November has already seen eight cruise ships dock into Alicante, and that number will rise next month.

There are two massive cruise ships set to arrive into the port city in December, a total of 30,000 passengers.

The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board said the cruise ships contributed to the ‘deseasonalisation of tourism in the city’.

A total of 80 cruise ships were scheduled to dock into Alicante in 2023.

A total of 80 cruise ships were scheduled to dock into Alicante in 2023 after MSC Cruceros doubled down on their commitment to Alicante as an embarkation point.

Cruise passengers who visit Alicante would typically pump money into local restaurants, shops, and on daily excursions.

The average amount of expense for stopovers per visitor, per day, was about €70.

READ MORE: