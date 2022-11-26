OVER 1,500 pairs of unwanted glasses collected at the Specsavers shop in Javea have been donated to people in need.

Shop assistant Maria Georgieva presented 10 boxes of glasses to Malcolm Saunders from the Calpe and Benissa Lions club.

They will be taken to the Lions recycling centre in San Vicente de Raspeig before being distributed internationally.

This is the latest in series of donations to the Lions passing on unwanted spectacles from customers which will go to needy people around the world.

Specsavers Javea manager, Isabel Fenollar, said: “We’ve collected over 30,000 pairs of glasses since 2006 and every pair will make a huge difference to someone’s life.”

Carole Saunders from Calpe & Benissa Lions commented: “The Lions Recycling Centre recently announced that they have sent over 8,500 pairs of glasses to Morocco, Senegal, the Philippines, Mexico, Venezuela and Madagascar.”

“They are working hard to fulfil requests from international charities and it is just amazing the work they do – giving so many people the gift of sight,” she added.

Lions Club International collects about 30 million pairs of glasses to be re-dispensed every year, with each one being donated and personally selected for specific people in need.

Specsavers have a strong relationship with the Lions Club and glasses can be donated at any of their nine stores on the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca.

