SPAIN’S biggest telecoms provider Telefonica is putting up its prices from January 13, 2023.

The firm is putting up tariffs for all of its Movistar fibre-optic internet and mobile phone packages to millions of customers including their pay tv services.

The average hike is 6.8% with its high-end bundles going up by as much as €13 per month.

Customers have already received notification letters and the only unchanged rates will be that of Telefonica’s low-cost O2 brand.

Telefonica says the rises are caused by increased costs and service ‘improvements’.

Price increases in recent years have always been accompanied by new features like higher internet fibre speeds or increased mobile date storage- but that has not happened this time.

Other telecoms firms are following suit in raising tariffs.

Vodafone will increase prices in the New Year based on the Consumer Price Index, but exact rates have not been declared.

MasMovil has also indicated that hikes are on the way but claim that less than 20% of their 15.2 million subscribers will be affected- mainly second mobile phone line subscribers.

The only nationwide provider not putting up prices is Digi which is currently the fastest growing telecoms company in Spain due to its low tariffs.

