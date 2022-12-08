A judge investigating the collapse of a Valencia area music festival stage in August has ordered the appearance of a solicitor acting for the organisers.

One man died and dozens more were injured- some seriously after a heavy gust of wind hit the performance area.

The summonses from the Sueca court also include companies responsible for erecting and checking the safety of the stage at the six-day Medusa electronic music event on Playa de Cullera.

The investigating judge has received an expert report which said there were failures in the stage assembly which partially gave way during a 100km/h gust of wind at around 4.00 am on August 13.

It says inspections of the structure before the event were inadequate from a contractor hired by Cullera City Council.

The report added design changes were made to the stage which do not feature in an approved submission.

Local authorities at the time said the event had passed all safety inspections prior to it going ahead.

22-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez de Guzman from the Ciudad Real area died after the strong gusts caused parts of the stage to collapse.

Five people were hospitalised including a 19-year-old woman with a fractured spine.

40 more were injured as 50,000 festival goers were evacuated from the site.

The event will return between August 9 and 14 next year.

