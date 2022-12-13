THE main union representing pilots working for Air Nostrum has announced eight strike days over the festive holiday period.

The pilots union Sepla has 70% membership in the Valencia-based carrier and have resorted to industrial action due to an impasse in negotiating a new wage deal.

Air Nostrum bosses says the strike call is ‘disproportionate’ as talks are still continuing and both sides went to mediation last week.

The strike dates will be December 23, 26, 27, 29 and 30 plus January 2 and 3.

The Transport Ministry, like in other disputes this year involving Ryanair cabin crews, will order services to be provided if alternatives are not available.

Air Nostrum said that government rules resulted in previous pilot strikes having a minimal impact on flights.

The company added that if it caved in to Sepla’s ‘exorbitant’ requests for a 30% salary hike over two years, the firm’s financial viability would be threatened.

The Sepla announcement comes days after the main airport workers union, the CC OO, declared six strike days over the holiday season.

It accounts for around 42% of airport employees, with other unions disagreeing with its decision.

That’s in addition to on-going industrial action being taken by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crews with a small handful of cancellations or schedule changes.

