MORE ‘torrential and thundery downpours’ pushed by gale force southerly wind will continue to smash into Gibraltar until at least 4pm on Thursday, the government warned on Wednesday.

The storms that have rocked the Rock since last week show no sign of letting up, with 20-25mm plus of rain expected in six hours.

#Gibraltar – latest radar at 4:15pm, 14/12 – it's grim out there! ??



Plenty of showers pushing NE with some local torrential thundery downpours. pic.twitter.com/pirx9EfDyP — MeteoGib (@MeteoGib) December 14, 2022

Southwesterly wind gusts could reach speeds of 80 km/h too, or 43 knots, throughout the evening and night, according to the latest weather warning from MeteoGib.

As a result, the authorities advise that moving around Gibraltar’s tight streets could be complicated.

“Travel conditions will remain difficult at times, with plenty of standing water expected and a risk of local flooding on prone roads,” the government said in a statement.

Gibraltar police reported a landslide in the area of the old Caleta Hotel on Twitter.

Road Closure



Due to a landslide in the area of the former Caleta Hotel, work is currently being carried out on Sir Herbert Miles Road.



As such, there is a road closure in place every day from 8am to 4pm between Media Luna and Little Genoa.#gibraltar #RoadClosure pic.twitter.com/VEVemURVCG — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) December 14, 2022

Police put in a diversion from 8am to 4pm everyday at the British territory’s traditional fishing village as a result.

Workers are now trying to clear out Sir Herbert Miles Road of the fallen debris, police said.

On top of all of the weather chaos, a truck got stuck at the southern end of Dudley Ward Tunnel.

A large truck is currently stuck in the southern entrance to the Dudley Ward Tunnel. This is in addition to the landslip on Sir Herbert Miles Road.

Please avoid the area whilst recovery work takes place.#Gibraltar #Police pic.twitter.com/JNoLAmZcvQ — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) December 14, 2022

Police later tweeted they had managed to remove it from the tunnel two hours after it got stuck.

Showers and heavy rain will make the area around the Rock very wet, with surrounding cities also affected by the severe weather.

Weather forecasters expect the extreme weather to let up by Friday.

