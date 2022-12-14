It will be the opposite of a white wintry Christmas in Mallorca, forecasters say.

Mallorca is set to experience a tropical Christmas with a string of warm nights ahead.

Storm Efrain, which is currently battering parts of Europe with heavy rain and sub zero temperatures, is only ‘indirectly’ affecting Spain, according to weather experts.

But the storm is actually causing warmer than usual temperatures in Mallorca, especially at night.

Storm Efrain has so far brought heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics reported that in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday the temperature did not drop below 21 degrees in Pollensa and 20 degrees in Banyalbufar, port de Soller, Palma Portopi and Son Bonet airport.

These were considered tropical nights as the temperature did not drop below 20 degrees.

IB3 TV meteorologist Miquel Salamanca said the phenomenon was common during the summer, but not at the tail end of autumn.

“This year we have had tropical nights in May, June, July, August, September, October and November and now also in December,” he said.

“This has never happened before since records began.

