British charter airline TUI will start offering weekly flights direct between Belfast and Mallorca next summer.

The carrier said the route would be offered every Saturday from June 10 until August 26, 2023.

Head of Ireland for TUI Craig Morgan said the service from George Best Belfast City Airport would create a convenient air link for travellers from the city to the biggest of the four Balearic Islands.

“The island is a firm favourite due to its short flight time, a wide range of resorts offering quality hotels and apartments and attractions to suit everyone,” he said.

Belfast City Airport Commercial Director Katy Best said: “We are thrilled to welcome back TUI to Belfast City Airport with the announcement of a new charter service to Majorca.

“Belfast City Airport’s prime location, only five minutes from the city centre, coupled with its average security processing time of just six minutes, means that those travelling to Majorca will have a hassle-free and easy start to their trip.”

Meanwhile, popular budget airline EasyJet announced it would operate a new flight route between Manchester Airport and Region of Murcia’s Corvera International Airport in 2023.

Between May 2 and September 26 EasyJet will be putting on four weekly flights between the two cities.

On Tuesdays EasyJet flight EZY2037 will fly from Manchester to Murcia, departing at 2.10pm and 3.25pm.

On Saturdays, EasyJet flight EZY2038 will fly from Murcia to Manchester, leaving at 6.45pm and 8pm.

Flights from October onwards were yet to be announced.

