JAVEA’S David Ferrer will be named next week as Spain’s new Davis Cup captain, replacing Sergi Brugera.

The appointment made by Royal Spanish Tennis Federation will run until 2026 and a news conference in Madrid on Monday will officially unveil Ferrer.

The former world number three retired in 2019 after an illustrious career despite living in the shadow of his good friend Rafa Nadal.

Ferrer, 40, was part of three winning Spanish Davis Cup teams and notched up 27 career titles, including the prestigious end-of-year ATP finals event in London.

He’s regarded as the biggest name to come out of Javea.

In 2013, the long promenade along the Arenal beach was renamed in his honour- El Paseo del Tenista David Ferrer.

Six years later, in December 2019, the renowned sculptor Victor Goicoetxea unveiled a sculpture dedicated to the player in the same area.

Ferrer has kept his involvement with tennis going since his top-flight retirement.

He’s tournament director for the ATP Barcelona Open and was also part of the team running last year’s Davis Cup finals.

The Javea man has also continued to play as a ‘legend’ in the ATP Champions Tour.

READ MORE: