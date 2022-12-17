IF you find yourself asking “what’s the right thing to wear on Christmas Day”, I can break it to you… there’s no correct answer.

With so many celebrations to attend this festive season, you want to look stylish at everything. However, picking Christmas party outfits for multiple events with different themes and dress codes can be totally exhausting!

Remember that Christmas gives us the best chance to dress up, go out, and have serious fun while celebrating. Whether the event calls for a casual, semi-formal, business, cocktail, or festive dress code, there’s a Christmas outfit to match the requirements.

Festive attire is unique among other dress codes for emphasising the use of specific colours, patterns, and textiles to tap into the holiday vibe. Sequins, velvet, cashmere, jewel tones, tartan, corduroy, tweed, reds, greens, golds, and lots of sparkles and glitter fit the bill.

Faux fur gilet look Clutch bag Katfan layered look

So, where to start?

If you’re on the relaxed end of the scale, you can still dress for the occasion. Luxe loungewear is a treat and is great for gifting. If you’re ready to embrace a festive ensemble, seeking a versatile choice for the whole winter, or just want pyjamas for the festive Instagram photo, the “co-ord” is your perfect solution! Go snowflake or Santa print for added Christmas cheer!

One of my personal favourites for Christmas Day is a full circle skirt teamed with a cosy, fluffy, fitted jumper and heeled boots. Choose a special fabric for the skirt, such as tulle or chiffon. If it sparkles… all the better! To be flattering and glam, ensure the skirt has an elasticated waistband, so you don’t need to turn down any puds!

Perfect for creating Christmas glam is velvet… whether it’s a jacket, dress, or pair of slacks. Velvet is a luxury and elegant fabric which screams good times. Invest in a mid-length dress in a fabulous cut, and your favourite colour, and it will carry you through to the New Year: just change up the accessories. Team it with a sparkling clutch bag for evenings and chunky knitwear for a daytime look.

Freya wears gold tones. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

I also like a wrap front dress and stiletto heels, which gives a good figure despite festive indulgences! Velvet is usually a flattering and fairly warm fabric. With a generous elastic waist, it will let you boogie the chilly nights away, making it a perfect party partner.

Whatever you choose to wear this Christmas and New Year, make sure you’re comfortable, feeling fab, and ready to have lots of fun with your loved ones. That’s what truly matters

Fashion advice and styling can be found in The Armario de Freya, Calle Correo 1, Orgiva, 18418 Granada.



READ MORE

Freya’s fashion advice: foxy faux fur is a huge hit in Spain

Freya’s fashion advice: the big print

