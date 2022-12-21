AUTHORITIES have warned people getting drones for Christmas they will need insurance and written permission to fly them in Gibraltar.

The government said drones are a danger to planes flying in and out of Gibraltar airport, can cause problems in built-up areas and can harm birds and monkeys.

Also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), they are becoming smaller and easier to use as a way to take pictures and videos from new perspectives.

People are especially buying smaller drones of under 250g, the government said in a statement.

But Gibraltar authorities said that users must have insurance and written permission from the Director of Civil Aviation to fly the drones.

If they are heavier than 250g, drone pilots must show they can fly them properly.

People do not need to show they can fly drones that are lighter than 250g but they can only fly them over water in certain coastal areas.

Anyone who does not observe these rules runs the risk of a £400 fine, which can go up to £1,000 if the case goes to court.

“While buying a UAV is easy and operating it is fun, the areas where a UAV can legally fly in Gibraltar are very restricted,” Director of Civil Aviation Chris Purkiss said.

“Legislation has been introduced to protect aircraft operating from the airfield and ensure UAVs do not pose a danger to the public in the highly populated environment of Gibraltar.”

