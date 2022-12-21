THE German company Eurowings will connect Malaga airport with Cape Verde, known as the ‘African Caribbean’—twice a week from April—with the first direct flight from Spain.

The announcement of the direct link between the Costa del Sol and Cape Verde was made yesterday, Tuesday December 20, by Javier Salas, the sub delegate of the government in Malaga.

According to Salas, this ‘new milestone’ for Malaga airport, comes following a request by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration of Cape Verde, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, who highlighted the need to promote this direct flight.

“Cape Verde is growing a lot in terms of tourism, and Spanish hotel chains such as Riu and Meliá already have establishments in the country, so this flight is very necessary”, Salas said.

Although it is an eminently tourist destination, Cape Verde has been promoting business activity focused on new technologies for years with the creation of its own technology park, with Malaga TechPark lending advice on several occasions.

Additionally, there is interest from Malaga companies such as the Ubago canning company, which has a tuna processing factory in the country, for direct flights to connect the two locations.

Currently, the only direct link to Cape Verde from the Iberian Peninsula is from Lisbon airport (Portugal).

Sometimes known as the African Caribbean, Cape Verde is a group of 10 islands (9 inhabited) that lie 620 km off the west coast of Africa.

READ MORE: