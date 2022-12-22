EIGHT people have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for illegally bringing Pakistani nationals into Spain and charging between €12,000 and €20,000 per person for the journey.

The detentions were in the A Coruña, Alicante, Barcelona, and Huesca areas.

The criminal network organised clandestine trips from Bosnia-Herzegovina to Spain by land routes.

Once in Spain, the gang set up illegal employment for them in restaurants and supermarkets with bogus work papers and residency permits.

People from countries like Iran and Pakistan looking to start a new life tarvel to Bosnia where they have to wait in camps on the Croatia border to be processed for entry into the European Union.The criminals organised ‘guides’ to help Pakistani clients make the border crossing on foot over the mountains that separate Bosnia and Croatia.

They were then taken to Italy before the final leg of their journey to Barcelona made in cars belonging to the Spanish gang.

Once in Spain, transportation was provided to A Coruña and Huesca for the new arrivals to begin their jobs.

Two houses and three workplaces were visited by the Policia Nacional.

Officers seized eight mobile phones, computer storage devices and an array of documents.

The investigation was coordinated by Europol and those arrested have been charged with belonging to a criminal organisation and facilitating illegal immigration, as well as infringing the rights of foreign nationals.

READ MORE: