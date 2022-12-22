TWO prisoners used their day release privileges to rob houses across the southern Costa Blanca.

They were part of a three-man gang who have been charged with four break-ins in Guardamar and Santa Pola.

A joint Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional probe arrested the trio with investigators believing they also robbed 20 properties in Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa and Jacarilla.

RECOVERING STOLEN GOODS

The men drove to mainly coastal areas with morning visits when house owners were likely to be out.

They gained access by either using the ‘slip’ method by using a plastic card to slide down front door locking systems or they made a mold to make a copy of a door key.

Householders returned home initially oblivious to being robbed until they went inside.

The thieves were arrested in Alicante and Elche with stolen items recovered as well as master keys and other tools used in the robberies.

READ MORE: