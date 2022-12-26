DISGRACED former President of the Junta de Andalucia Jose Antonio Griñan who was given 10 days to surrender himself to jail is still not behind bars.

On Friday (December 23) a judge ordered him to undertake a medical after his defence lawyer pleaded that Griñan is suffering from prostate cancer and that his treatment “cannot be carried out in the penitentiary centre.”

The court wants to know if his imprisonment would affect his treatment.

Griñan’s lawyer has asked for his jail term to be suspended until his prescribed treatment is completed.

The 76-year-old was handed a six-year stretch for his role in overseeing the disgraceful ERE scandal in which almost €1 billion disappeared from public coffers between 2001 and 2009.

Lawyers for the former Junta president have been battling to suspend the sentence since he was sentenced in 2019.