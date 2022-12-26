TRAVEL continues to be heavily impacted by industrial action, either due to cabin crew or pilot problems, during the busy festive period this year.

Three of the main airlines operating in Spain, Ryanair, Vueling and Air Nostrum, continue with their scheduled strike actions, with most flights cancelled on key festive days over the next two weeks.

These are the next flights affected.

Ryanair strike

The action started on August 8 and will run until 7 January, from Monday to Thursday every week, so the next flights that will be affected are those that will take place from December 26 to 29.

It’s likely to affect journeys from airports including Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga.

The new year, 2023, will also start with stoppages on January 2, 3, 4 and 5.

If you have a flight scheduled for these days it is important to check if it is affected, as some are included in the minimum services.



Vueling strike



Vueling cabin crew, who are members of the Stavla union, have taken part in prolonged walkouts since November 1.

The strike take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and public holidays, meaning that the next flights to be affected will be those today, Boxing Day, Monday 26, and Friday, December 30.

Additionally, if a prior agreement is not reached, all those scheduled to fly with Vueling on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Monday January 2, Epiphany and January 8 and 9 could also be affected.



According to the airline, 90% of scheduled flights have been maintained, with affected flights being announced well in advance and those affected relocated on other flights.

Air Nostrum strike

Pilots at Spanish regional airline Air Nostrum, who are calling for better working conditions and wage increases, have also announced strikes over the festive period.

The upcoming Christmas cancellations dates are December 26, 27, 29 and 30, as well as January 2 and 3, 2023, when pilots will walk out for 24 hours.

Air Nostrum is refunding the ticket price or rebooking on alternative dates with lower fares.

Spanish law requires workers to provide minimum services if their strike action causes serious disruption to the public and freedom of movement.

