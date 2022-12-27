GRANADA city hosts some of the most beautiful monuments in Spain and the province can now also boast to being home to several of the prettiest villages in the country.

According to a recent publication by The Association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain (Asociación de Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España), which aims to promote rural areas and small municipalities with less than 15,000 inhabitants, three villages in Granada have been highlighted as the prettiest in Spain thanks to their ‘great beauty that exude history and culture at the same time.’

The association, when selecting these rural gems across the country, takes into consideration the certified architectural or natural heritage of the area; conservation of facades Controlled circulation of vehicles and care of flowers and green areas cleaning and maintenance.

The three most beautiful villages found in Granada, as highlighted by The Association The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain, which does not have or seek any political interest, are: Bubion, Capileira and Pampaneira, nestled close to each other in the region of La Alpujarra de Granada.

Bubion

Perched high in the Alpujarras along the edge of a steep ravine lies the small mountain village of Bubion, declared a Historic-Artistic Site and an Asset of Cultural Interest.

Known for its unique stone architecture and for maintaining its Berber heritage in its architecture, which can also be seen in the steep streets and the staggered houses with flat slate roofs and arched doorways,

The town also belongs to the Sierra Nevada National and Natural Park.

Capileira

Capileira, also found in the region of La Alpujarra and in the Sierra Nevada National Park, stands out for its location which allows for spectacular views of the snow capped mountains in winter and its flower-filled gorge in the summer.

Capileira is the second highest village in mainland Spain and has become a mecca in recent years for hikers and those looking for a peaceful holiday retreat.

Pampaneira

High in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, nestled within the Poqueira Gorge, sits the third of Granada’s ‘Most Beautiful Villages in Spain’; Pampaneira.

Pampaneira’s highlights include places such as the Barrio Bajo, the San Antonio fountain and its 16th century church, Santa Cruz.

