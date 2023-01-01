3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa with pool garage - € 435,000

Villa La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 435,000

Creating a modern style that makes the difference in every aspect when comparing with other offers has been and is always our goal. This concept of construction and the exclusive offer of materials will not leave you indifferent. A clear vision of why "Los Altos de la Vila" is more than an ambitious luxury villa. Our team of architects, technicians and designers together with the continuous feedback of all our clients has resulted in this type of housing that applies the most avant-garde technology for comfort and ecology that is also designed to be controlled and maintained without… See full property details