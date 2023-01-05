A TEEN footballer from Gibraltar is being tipped to hit the big time with Manchester United by a popular online club fanzine.

James Scanlon, 16, made his debut for United’s under-18 side in December when he came on for the last 30 minutes against Middlesbrough.

United in Focus rates Scanlon as ‘one of the club’s exciting future stars’.

Scanlon signed from Derby County in 2021 as an attacking midfielder.

Against Middlebrough, he took part in the move that led to United’s third goal in a 3-0 win.

Picked four times for Gibraltar at under-17 level, he scored three goals including two goals on his debut.

The insider website said he stands a chance to be fast-tracked into the Rock’s Euro 2024 side.

Scanlon is part of the new wave of local kids who grew up as part of Gibraltar’s new challenging semi-pro environment.

Since the British territory became part of UEFA and then FIFA nearly a decade ago, it has pumped more cash into its grassroots development.

Meanwhile, United’s youngsters have been inspired by players like Alejandro Garnacho.

The teenage Argentinian international has a regular place with the title challengers since joining the northern club in 2020.

