THE Picasso Museum Málaga (MPM), the flagship of Malaga’s cultural offering, has received a total of 641,216 visitors throughout 2022.

The figure is just shy of the more than 700,000 visitors the art gallery received in 2019, pre-pandemic, which is a record number of visitors to date.

Of the total number of visitors, nearly 23,700 people participated in educational and cultural activities in the last year, including accessibility projects and conferences, seminars, round tables, chamber music and jazz concerts at the Picasso Museum.

Projects and guided tours programmes that have been developed by the art gallery with the collaboration of the Fundacion la Caixa.

This coming October 27, 2023, will mark a special milestone in the Museum’s history, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The 20th anniversary of the museum will coincide with the events organized for the ‘Picasso Celebration 1973-2023’, a major international event organized for the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death.

The Picasso Museum Málaga will actively participate in this programme with two exhibitions; the exhibition ‘Picasso: matter and body’, curated by Carmen Gimnez which will run from May 9 to September 10 next year and “El eco de Picasso”, curated by Eric Troncy, displayed from October 3, 2023 to March 24, 2024.

The programme “Celebration Picasso 1973-2023” is promoted by the Spanish National Commission for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death and the Picasso Museum in Paris, under the coordination of the bi-national commission that brings together cultural and diplomatic administrations of Spain and France.

