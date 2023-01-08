Spanish social media influencer Elena Huelva who rose to fame after detailing her years-long battle with cancer has died at just 20 years of age.

Shortly before she died on Tuesday, she bade farewell to her nearly one million Instagram followers where she said her condition had worsened.

Huelva, from Sevilla, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing sarcoma, in 2016 – the disease mostly affects young people.

She had been documenting her heartbreaking journey on Instagram, inspiring many of her followers with her courage and ability to remain positive amid terminal illness.

Elena Huelva spent Christmas with her family, at home.

In a video, which amassed 970,000 likes and 90,000 comments, she said from her hospital bed that ‘things are not going well’.

“They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe,” Huelva said while holding back tears.

“I don’t need to say much more. I want to make it clear that I’ve already won.”

Spanish celebrities were among thousands of people to show their support, including actress Ana Obregon whose son died of the same condition.

TV presenter Sara Carbonero and singer Manuel Carrasco also expressed their support.

Huelva’s condition worsened throughout December, but was allowed to spend Christmas at home with her family.

The final post uploaded on Huelva’s Instagram.

She posted a final message on Sunday – a picture of her holding hands with loved ones.

It was captioned: “Today I woke up not in the best way, in fact, nothing good, a big scare”.

She added: “These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated.

“I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago. We continue, always.”

She ended the post with a catchphrase, ‘my desires win’, which was also the title of a book she wrote that was published last year.

A family member then posted an update on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, showing a photo of Huelva with a caption that read: “Since this morning Elena dances and looks down at you from her star. Thank you for everything”.

