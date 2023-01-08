The University of Malaga is leading the way in sustainable transportation with the launch of a free bike loan program.

Dubbed the ‘go green’ initiative, the service is available to all members of the university community, including students, staff, and faculty.

Thirteen bikes have been made available as part of the pilot program, which began on December 20, with more expected to be added in future phases.

The bikes are urban models with 3v Nexus internal gearing, front and rear hub dynamo lights, and 26-inch wheels with solid tires. Each bike comes with a helmet and lock.

Users must apply through the Smart-Campus request manager and pay a deposit of €60 to participate in the program, which is available during the academic year for a minimum of three months.

Much of the success of the pilot program will depend on whether users return the bikes in good condition at the end of the loan period.

It is being developed in collaboration with Alikindoi, a worker cooperative that promotes sustainable transportation.

The university has also implemented a number of other initiatives, such as carpooling programs and electric vehicle charging stations, as part of its #UMA2030 strategy.

The goal of the strategy is to reduce the university’s carbon footprint and promote more environmentally-friendly modes of transportation.

