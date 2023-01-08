3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cabo Roig with pool garage - € 265,000

Cabo Roig, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 265,000

Modern and beautiful terraced house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms at Residencial Tabora, Lomas de Cabo Roig. This property has a large south-facing terrace with open sea views. A bright and spacious living room and dining room with large sliding doors that lead out to a terrace with an awning. Kitchen with white goods and a laundry room with access to the common area at the back. There is a large bathroom with a shower cubicle and 1 bedroom with a double bed on the main floor. Marble stairs lead down to the lower floor, which can be used as a cellar/storage room and has access to its own… See full property details