AN Alicante Province motorist cheated death on Tuesday when his van plunged 60 metres down a ravine in the Petrer area.

The 24-year-old man was not trapped in the vehicle, enabling him to get out.

He was unable however to climb up the steep slope to get back to the road.

The accident happened at around 11.45 am in Los Chaparrales in Sierra del Cid on the lane connecting the Loma Bada residential area with the summit.

An Elda Regional Park fire park crew could not get to the man due to the steep gradient and a helicopter was brought in.

He was airlifted to San Vicente del Raspeig fire headquarters where paramedics attended to him.

The driver was diagnosed with multiple traumatic injuries and taken by ambulance to Alicante General Hospital.

READ MORE: