VARIOUS artists from Gibraltar will be exhibiting their work in Tangier throughout February as part of the Rock’s cultural exchange with its Moroccan neighbour.

The Ministry of Culture had planned this second phase of the project for 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic put it on ice at the last minute.

The JM Memorial Foundation and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), will set up the exhibition at Tangier’s Gallery Kent that often showcases contemporary art.

The exhibition will run for three weeks from February 2.

The artists taking part include Chris-Anne Alcantara, Paul Cosquieri, Shane Dalmedo, Ermelinda Duarte, Jane Langdon, Mark Montovio, Bathsheba Peralta, Gino Sanguinetti and Willa Vasquez.

“I am delighted that Gibraltar Cultural Services, as part of its cultural development drive, have managed, together with the JM Memorial Foundation, to secure the participation of artists and musicians in Tangier and Gibraltar for the occasion,” Minister for Culture John Cortes said.

“This exchange, which sadly could not go ahead in 2020, will be of tremendous benefit to both artistic communities.

“It will be the gateway for future cultural exchanges with other small nations and neighbouring towns.”

The exchange will include a lecture on the Gibraltar National Art Gallery and artists on show at the City Hall.

Moroccan musicians will combine with Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne to launch a song together.

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts Pipe and Drums Band will give a performance as part of the exchange.

