THE VERY public spat between former celebrity couple Shakira and Gerard Pique shows no sign of dying down, after the Colombian singing superstar released a new song last week in which she launched a scathing attack against her ex and his new girlfriend.

In the track, released along with Argentine producer Bizarrap, Shakira made a series of clear references to the former FC Barcelona player and their former life together, while taking a series of digs against his new girlfriend, 23-year-old Clara Chia.

Two lines in particular caught the attention of stunned listeners all over the world, inspiring thousands of memes and jokes online: ‘You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo, You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.’

But it would appear that Pique has taken the ‘diss song’ against him in good humour. On Friday night, during a live stream from his seven-a-side King’s League, he announced that Casio now had a deal with the football league, insisting that the agreement was for real and handing out watches to his co-presenters.

"Casio":

Por el anuncio de Gerard Piqué en la #KingsLeague pic.twitter.com/MIIQpR5BPB — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) January 13, 2023

And then on Sunday, the King’s League account on Twitter shared a video of Pique arriving at the headquarters in a white Twingo.

El presi @3gerardpique acaba de llegar pic.twitter.com/o5ZFeiENaf — Kings League InfoJobs (@KingsLeague) January 15, 2023

In an even more bizarre twist to the story, a journalist in Barcelona revealed that a life-sized witch doll had been placed on one of the balconies of Shakira’s residence in the Catalan province – facing the house of her mother-in-law.

In a short video shared on social media, her song about Pique can be heard being played inside the house, with the witch on full view.

The lyrics do make mention of how Pique, in Shakira’s words, ‘left me with my mother-in-law’, but according to press reports the pair used to get on well.

But according to press reports, Pique’s parents are alleged to have known about Pique’s infidelity with Clara Chia while he and Shakira were still together.

#Viral ? | Shakira se 'venga' de sus exsuegros al conocer que los padres de Piqué sabían la existencia de Clara Chía colocando una bruja en el balcón que mira hacia la casa de los padres de su ex pareja y poniendo la música de su último single a todo volumen. pic.twitter.com/W7AA2w9PAG — Revista Panorama (@panorama_la) January 15, 2023

Read more:

Shakira launches scathing attack on ex-partner Pique in new song with star producer Bizarrap

Bad blood between Shakira and Piqué after the ex-footballer includes their son in an event ‘with adult content’

Shakira and Piqué reach deal over custody of their children