TWO men have been arrested for drugging and sexually assaulting girls at a Gandia house in Valencia Province.

The mother of one of the victims pretended to be a child to meet one of the gang at the railway station.

She found out where the youngsters were staying, and passed on the details to the Guardia Civil.

Operation Alike was launched last June after a report was received that two children had disappeared from a juvenile centre where they were living.

The girls, aged 14 and 16, stayed for a week in Gandia in a property where the men were squatting at.

They were given psychotropic substances with up to 15 men visiting the house to sexually abuse them.

One of the victims was heavily sedated that she could not remember how many times she was raped.

Vulnerable children were recruited by the gang with the promise of providing them shelter.

The work of one of the children’s mothers allowed the Guardia Civil to raid the squat and take the youngsters to Gandia Hospital.

The abusers, of undisclosed nationalities, were nowhere to be found until two men- aged 37 and 50- were located and arrested in late October.

A 20-year-old man was detained in Murcia the following month, but details of the operation were kept secret until mid-January.

A 43-year-old inmate at Picassent prison is also being investigated.

