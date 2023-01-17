MALAGA province has taken a battering from severe winds over the last 48 hours.

Gale-force winds exceeding 60 kilometres per hour have wreaked havoc in the province, especially in the Capital of the Costa del Sol.

As the blustery wind ripped through Malaga City yesterday afternoon, January 16, gaining momentum and reaching 68 kilometres per hour registered at Malaga airport and 66 at the Meteorological Centre, the 112 emergency services in Malaga received dozens of calls which led to several emergency responses—including two people injured and several trees blown down.

As reported by 112 Emergencies, a 19-year-old woman suffered a head injury on Calle de Toros Vieja, after being hit by a piece of plastic that fell from a block of flats.

The alert was received at around 1:15pm, with the Fire Brigade, Policia Local and Health Services immediately deployed to the scene.

The young woman was subsequently transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga, There has been no update on her current condition.

The second incident took place at a terrace bar located in Malaga’s Plaza de la Constitucion, when a customer was hit on the head by an umbrella that had been blown by the wind.

Although the Policia Local and Health Services were notified, the injured customer made her own way to the local health centre in a taxi. It is believed that the injury sustained wasn’t critical.

Additionally, two trees were blown over as a result of the fierce winds.

One of these fell on Calle Bolivia, almost parallel to the Lauri ice cream parlour in the Pedregalejo neighbourhood of the capital.

Due to the size of the tree, both eastbound lanes towards El Palo were temporarily closed, with traffic brought to a standstill.

Fortunately, no-one was injured and no cars were damaged by the uprooted tree which was cleared by firefighters together with workers from Limasam Parks and Gardens department.

A second tree also fell on Calle Sevilla, which resulted in the road being cut to traffic whilst clearance work, once more by firefighters and the local Parks and Gardens department, took place.

Several fallen tree branches were also reported and removed in other areas of the province.

READ MORE:

Storm Gerald causes severe orange weather alert to parts of Spain’s Valencia region

Incoming cold snap will not affect Spain’s Costa del Sol weather expert says