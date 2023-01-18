1 bedroom Flat for sale in Santa Ponsa with pool - € 330,000

Santa Ponsa, Majorca 1 beds 1 baths € 330,000

This is the opportunity to purchase a wonderful apartment in good condition, located in a small and pretty complex. The sea with its crystal clear water and the viewing platform of the Malgrats Islands is very easy to reach on foot, perfect for walks and enjoying the most beautiful sunsets in Mallorca. The apartment offers a living room / dining room with access to a large terrace, a fully equipped kitchen and a separate laundry room, a double bedroom and a complete bathroom. There is also infrared heating, air conditioning everywhere, a parking space in the underground garage with storage