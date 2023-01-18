Caravaning Alicante will be celebrating its 30th anniversary and it is sure to be lots of fun for all the family.

More than 40 stalls are lined up for the exhibition, which is being held over two weekends at the IFA exhibition centre at KM 731 on the N340 in Elche.

This is one of the leading trade fairs in the caravanning sector, not just in Spain, but in Europe and certainly the biggest in the Mediterranean region.

It is being held across two consecutive weekends – from the 10th to the 12th and from the 17th to the 19th of February.

On show will be a complete exhibition of the latest caravanning products for the 2023 season, as well as many offers and promotions.

In order to celebrate its 30th anniversary, both the organisers and the exhibitors are pulling out all the stops to offer an unforgettable event.

As usual, all types of leisure vehicles will be present: motorhomes, caravans, campers, mobile homes, convertible trailers, as well as pre-owned and rental vehicles.

There will also be an accessories section with the latest innovations in equipment on show, as well as a full range of spare parts.

In addition to caravanning, leisure and tourism will also be represented by campsites, tourist offices and holiday offers.

And there will be a selection of food trucks to keep everyone well fed.

In 2022, more than 15,000 people visited the facilities looking for caravanning equipment, 29% more than at the previous edition, according to organisers and they hope to surpass that total this time round.

The opening hours to visit the fair are from 10.30am to 8pm.

Discounted advance tickets are available online, or you can pay at the door. Children under 12 enter free.

Follow this link on how to get there.

https://www.caravaning-alicante.es