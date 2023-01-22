2 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Costa del Silencio - € 95,000

Costa del Silencio, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 95,000

Are you looking for a two-bedroom flat in Costa del Silencio with all the permits for holiday rental This is your opportunity. SAIG Real Estate offers you this two bedroom appartment in the south coastal town of Costal del Silencio. It is located on the first floor of Residencial Chasna and has all the amenities for move-in or holiday rental as an investment. It has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with shower and a spacious kitchen open to the living room woith direct garden view. It is being sold already furnished and with all electrical appliances. It currently has a holiday permit,… See full property details