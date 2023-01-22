THE OXO Videogame Museum of Malaga will open its doors next week with the ambition of becoming the second most visited museum in the province over the coming years.

The opening ceremony of this new space, which aims to attract around 160,000 visitors in the first year and generate around fifty jobs, will take place on Thursday, January 26, although it will be open to the public from the following day.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, presented this new project at the Fitur exhibition in Madrid last Thursday, January 19, where he assured that the museum “will position the city of Malaga and the province on a new level in terms of tourism, culture, leisure and technology”.

“It will be a unique space in Spain and in Europe,” he said.

The museum, which has involved an investment of two million euros, will look back over 70 years of the industry’s history and will offer information on new trends in a space of more than 2,000 square metres.

“This was the piece that was missing and it fits in perfectly with the technological take-off of Malaga,” Salado concluded.

