AN alleged right wing British extremist who set up home in Alicante before being extradited to the UK has denied disseminating terrorist publications .

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 37, who appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London, is accused of sharing links to enable people to obtain, read and listen to terrorist publications.

The charges relate to two incidents on January 23 and March 8, 2021.

Spanish police arrested Kearney at an address in Alicante on March 2.

The Old Bailey. Photo: Cordon Press

He lost an extradition battle and was sent back to the UK on September 8.

The Olive Press has been monitoring Kearns for nearly a year, as he travelled between his rented villa in Albir, on the Costa Blanca and hotels around Marbella.

Kearns – who is well known among members of white nationalist group Patriotic Alternative – ran a social media site called Fascist Fitness where he posted videos.

Many of his videos were filmed in Marbella as well as the Costa Blanca.

Today (January 27) he pleaded not guilty to two charges of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

He is at present on remand at Chelmsford prison in Essex, with a trial due on June 5 at the Old Bailey.