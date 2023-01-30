The second Benidorm Fest was officially launched on Sunday night to find Spain’s entry for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The Benidorm Palace hosted an opening ceremony with 18 artists vying to become the winner this Saturday.

All of the artists- Vicco, Twin Melody, Sofía Martin, Siderland, Sharonne, Rakky Ripper, Meler, Megara, Karmento, Jose Otero, Fusa Nocta, Famous, E’ femme, Blanca Paloma, Aritz Aren, Alice Wonder, Alfred Garcia and Agoney- took part in a photocall.

The event was attended by Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, and the president of state broadcaster RTVE, Elena Sanchez.

A gala show featured Rosa Lopez, and the recent Spanish entry for Junior Eurovision- Valencian singer by Carlos Higues.

The Union Musical de Benidorm and the Societat Musical La Nova also performed some of the best known Eurovision songs over the decades.

The two semi-finals are on Tuesday and Thursday at the Palu d’Esports I’Illa with the venue hosting the final this Saturday.

All of the shows will be screened on RTVE’s La 1 channel.

The Benidorm format introduced last year selected Chanel and SloMo which finished an excellent third in Turin.

