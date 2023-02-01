POLICE are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Gibraltar who is still missing 36 hours after she left her local school at lunchtime on Monday afternoon.

Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, did not return home for a second night in a row, raising fears in the close-knit community she might have come to some harm.

Royal Gibraltar Police launched a public appeal on Twitter, asking the public to contact them with any information on the missing child.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to find a young female who has been reported missing,” said the police in a tweet.

“Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, was last seen when she left school yesterday afternoon at lunch and has not been seen since, after failing to return to her home.”

“If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at http://police.gi/report-online,” the police added.

“Please help by sharing this post.”

De la Rosa attends Bayside Comprehensive School in Gibraltar.

Located at 43 North Mole Road, it is one of two new school buildings recently built by the government that together co-educate around 2,000 pupils.

“All on-duty shift officers are looking out for her whilst on other tasks,” a Gibraltar police spokesman told the Olive Press on Wednesday morning.

“Officers from the Community Policing Team are specifically tasked with searching for her today,” he added.

