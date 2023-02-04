2 bedroom Flat for sale in Elche / Elx - € 270,000

Elche / Elx, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 270,000

Luminous flat of three bedrooms, two bathrooms reconverted to 2, wide open kitchen to the living room – canteen and gallery. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom with shower and dressing room. Spacious and bright single room. Courtesy bathroom in hallway with bathtub. Two large terraces with half day orientation (rooms) and north orientation in living room – dining room and kitchen. The house consists of ducted air conditioning in all its rooms, double glazed aluminum carpentry in its windows and exterior steps to terraces. Two parking spaces in first basement, gym with sauna and communal… See full property details