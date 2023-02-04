THE JUNTA is studying the possible reactivation of works on the high-speed rail track Malaga-Sevilla abandoned in 2013.

PP chief, Juan Manuel Moreno, has informed this Wednesday (February 1) that the Junta is currently studying the possibilities of financing a direct AVE line between Malaga and Seville that could link the two main Andalucian cities in 50 or 55 minutes.

Moreno is referring to the reactivation of works on theTrans-Andalucian Railway Axis, which the Junta committed to build in 2004, however works were halted in 2013 by the Socialist Government.

This work was the result of an agreement reached in May 2004 between the then Minister of Public Works, Magdalena Álvarez, and former President of the Junta, Manuel Chaves.

Of the projected 128 kilometres high-speed rail track between the Capital of the Costa del Sol and the Capital of Andalucia, only 75 kilometres of earth platforms were built between Antequera and Marchena.

The funds dried up before the laying of the tracks and electrification system.

According to Moreno, Sevilla and Malaga account for almost 45% of Andalucia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and are ‘two great and highly complementary engines’ in the south, hence their connectivity needs to be addressed ‘in an agile manner.’

“The possibility of a direct AVE connection would be similar to an air bridge and would be a boost that would bring enormous benefits to the region” Moreno added.

Moreno also highlighted the need for all of Andalucia, from Almeria to Huelva, to be connected by inland railway lines, stressing that the region has a great ‘deficit’ in this aspect.

The current high-speed train service operating a direct service between Malaga and Sevilla takes 1 hour 55 minutes.

READ MORE: