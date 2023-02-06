Concerns are growing for a former Malaga footballer who is feared trapped under rubble at the scene of a horror 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

Malaga CF released a statement about its former player, Ghanian international Christian Atsu, following the devastating natural disaster that hit south-east Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning.

“Turkish media reports that Christian Atsu, a former Malaguista player, is trapped under rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this time of terrible anguish,” the club said.

The massive tremor was followed by a second of 7.5. Approximately 1,700 people are known to have died in the border region.

Medios de comunicación de Turquía señalan que Christian Atsu, exjugador malaguista, se encuentra atrapado bajo escombros tras un terremoto de 7, 7 grados.



Nuestros pensamientos están con él y su familia en estos momentos de terrible angustia. pic.twitter.com/o1G9fKr7a6 — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) February 6, 2023

The 31-year-old Ghana international winger, now playing for Turkish side Hatayspor, is reportedly missing along with the sporting director, Taner Savut, after club players and staff had been rescued from rubble.

SPAIN will send troops and drones from its Military Emergency Unit to help in the rescue effort.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck shortly at 4.17 am in Turkey’s southern and south-eastern regions.

It’s the biggest earthquake disaster in Turkey since 1939.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, said that support will be flown to Malatya airport, which is the hub for all international aid.

The Spanish government has expressed its condolences to the victims of the quakes in Turkey as well as Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

