CYBERCRIME is now accounting for 20% of reported offences in Spain according to Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Speaking in Madrid on Wednesday, Grande-Marlaska said there were over 375,000 cybercrimes last year- up by 72% on 2019 and a 352% increase on the 2015 total.

He announced a media awareness campaign with the first phase featuring a TV advert warning about the need to take security measures when going online.

The second phase will focus on posting interviews and warnings from experts on social media platforms.

“The double effect of decreasing conventional crime and increasing cybercrime has led us to a turning point as we need to alert citizens about cybercrime and its consequences,” said Grande-Marlaska.

Almost 90% of cybercrimes reported last year involved online fraud schemes, Grande-Marlaska said.

“This has had a remarkable and negative impact on national interests, institutions, companies and individuals,” he added.

He also pledged extra staffing, funding and resources for the police to fight cybercrime.

“We want peoples to have increased confidence in the police being in the forefront of fighting cybercrime and to report any illegal actions, but also making sure that they do everything to protect themselves,” said Grande-Marlaska.