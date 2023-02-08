A Colombian man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing his partner multiple times in Valencia.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at 4am in a house in the city after another person who lived there heard screams and called the police.
Officers raced to the scene to avert yet another case of murder by a man against his female partner
The 49-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds and was transferred to hospital after receiving life-saving treatment at the scene.
She would have been the ninth murder victim in a case of domestic violence in Spain in 2023 alone, which is just six weeks old.
These numbers mean 1.3 women are being murdered by their male partners a week across Spain.
There have been 1,190 such murders in the country since statistics began in 2003.
