POLICE in three Costa Blanca municipalities have told people to stay calm after a big rise in home robberies in recent weeks.

The situation has caused major concern in the adjoining areas of Benijofar, Formentera del Segura, and Rojales, which all have a high proportion of foreign residents.

Mayors of the three municipalities held a meeting on Tuesday with the Guardia Civil chief based in Almoradi that covers the area.

The meeting convened at Rojales Town Hall was also attended by the heads of the three local police forces.

ROJALES MAYOR, ANTONIO PEREZ(RIGHT), LEADS CONVERSATION

It was decided to step up coordination between the forces and the Guardia Civil to try to end the wave of robberies.

The number of incidents was not disclosed but investigations were said to be at a ‘very advanced’ stage.

Residents observing any suspicious behaviour from individuals or groups of people are asked to immediately contact the Guardia Civil or their respective Policia Local force.