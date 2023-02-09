WEATHER experts have warned Gibraltar residents that gale force winds smashing into the Rock could carry ‘a risk of flying debris’.

MeteoGib said that easterly ‘Levante’ winds would blow with incredible force from Thursday through to Saturday.

Friday will have the strongest gusts, rising to as much as 55knots, up from 40-50 knots on Thursday, the Gibraltar government weather forecasters predicted.

A Weather Advisory for GALE force winds has been issued valid from 8pm this evening through to 6pm on Saturday 11th February:



A very windy/ stormy spell to come over the next couple of days – travel conditions will become very difficult at times.

“This could lead to some very difficult travel conditions, with a risk of flying debris,” MeteoGib said in a government statement.

The Levante winds will also bring large waves to eastern areas of the Rock and Europa Point.

“A significant swell of 4 metres and up is expected to develop overnight, which is forecast to peak at around 5 to maybe 5.5m,” MeteoGib warned.

The rough seas will easer through Saturday as the storm passes.

The weather forecasters said ‘over-topping of seas and a risk of local flooding’ could cause damage, especially in low-lying coastal areas.

Open sea fishermen will do well to keep their boats securely moored, while surfers will likely be rejoicing, especially once the high winds settle down on the weekend.

Wreck removers at the OS 35 will be fearing the worst as they continue to take apart the stricken bulk carrier 700m off Catalan Bay.

The weather warning followed about 20-25mm of heavy rain on Wednesday evening.

Some hail and thunder was recorded in some places, with flooding making driving on the road difficult in parts.

The warnings followed one of the wettest weeks ever in mid-December and the coldest day for two years in late January.

