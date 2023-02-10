RYANAIR has unveiled five new routes for the summer season out of the Sevilla-San Pablo Airport as it gears up to celebrate 20 years of having a base in the capital of Andalucia.

Ryanair will celebrate its first twenty years in Sevilla next May. Two decades in which the Irish low-cost airline has gone from exclusively linking San Pablo airport with London and Dublin to offering – from this coming summer – up to 56 routes.

The routes will include five new flight paths that will see Sevilla linked by the Irish ultra low-cost carrier to Cork (Ireland), Nuremberg and Weeze (Germany), Prague (Czech Republic) and Santander.

The forecast is that this summer Ryanair will transport some 3.4 million passengers to and from Sevilla, as a destination or departure point, the largest schedule in the history of the company in the capital of Andalucia.

