Properties in Palma have been linked to money laundering allegations that have dragged in the husband and stepson of Marbella Mayor Angeles Muñoz.

Joakim Peter Broberg, 41, faces accusations of drug trafficking, money laundering and being involved in organised crime.

The scandal has rocked Spain as a plot was exposed whereby Lars Gunnar Sune Broberg, husband of Muñoz, and his son Joakim were both allegedly part of a network dedicated to smuggling drugs from Spain to Sweden.

Narcotics were supposedly sent through parcels, some camouflaged as vacuum cleaners, and in each package would be 15kg of drugs.

According to a National Court of Spain indictment, Joakim Broberg was also linked to six money laundering rings – three of which were run together with his father.

The court records also specified a series of real estate operations in Palma supposedly linked to a money laundering scheme from the money they obtained from the sales of the narcotics in Sweden.

There were six affected properties, purchased through a company, Cicak Invest SL in 2015.

The Broberg family has been rocked by the allegations.

The court estimates the amount laundered was more than €47 million.

Broberg, 41, had been behind bars in Brazil since April waiting for a court decision on extradition.

Just before Christmas he was flown back to Spain, accompanied by Spanish police.

Joakim and Lars are among 71 people so far arrested in a police operation spanning both Spain and Sweden.

Swedish police claim that up to 50 deaths a year could be linked to a settling of scores between the gang and other Scandinavian rivals.

During an initial raid, in 2018, they found an alarming array of guns, including two submachine guns, eight handguns, a rifle and a hand grenade.

A later raid of the Broberg’s Wasa Consulting company led to the arrests of six people and the seizure of documents, which police are still investigating.

The same Marbella office, in Nueva Andalucia, also held a series of documents for a string of companies – believed to be 17 in total – owned by Joakim.

Lars and Joakim have denied any criminal activity.

The ‘front’ company, which also had a base in Torrevieja, on the Costa Blanca, had over €1.8 million frozen in bank accounts, while €592,000 in cash was also seized.

A total of 50 vehicles were seized along with properties worth over €14 million.

