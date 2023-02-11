The changing of the seasons from winter to spring is a most exciting time of the year. In come lighter layers, dresses, and colour. Out go the heavy outerwear, knits, and boots. When it comes to the spring 2023 trends, there’s a lot to anticipate.

As noted by Vogue’s trend report, the collections reflect many moods: from soft and comfy (think lots of jersey, draping and distressed fabrics) to a more utilitarian style with pocketed cargo pants, jackets, and simple cuts.

It’s a tricky time of year for dressing with chilly mornings combined with warm afternoons. As always, layering is vital, but we can start to layer less and enjoy more as days become longer and the almond flowers start to blossom.

Once again, this season, we see lots of muted colours and pastels teamed with creams and beiges. Fine knits are still essential at this time of year, so choose shades of mint, dusty pink, and lilac to keep it fresh and reflect those spring blooms.

Looking to keep wearing some of your darker pieces on the remaining cold days? Choose accents with hot, bright colours, nodding to the optimism of summer.

A big trend this season is the deep purple of our beloved bougainvillea flower, as well as all shades of teal and turquoise, both of which look fabulous teamed with navy or grey. Think indigo jeans teamed with a bright blouse or a turquoise cardigan to cover warm shoulders on chilly spring evenings.

Footwear is still closed toes, of course! We can dare to bare our ankles when the sun is shining, so opt for simple loafers or ankle boots in lighter colours, or cutaway styles to finish off your midseason outfit nicely.



