A gang in Palma has been sentenced to a combined seven years and 10 months in prison for falsifying vital medical documents used to prescribe anti-anxiety pills.

The four men were accused of obtaining clonazepam, a depressant drug only available on prescription, by creating fraudulent medical prescriptions.

They used their own details on private health care prescriptions, which they then signed with a forged doctor’s signature.

Two of the defendants are already serving prison sentences and will remain in custody.

The defence and the Prosecution’s office reached an agreement on suspending the sentences for the other two defendants for five years.

The drugs obtained fetched up to €200 a prescription on the black market, where they were mixed with hashish and barbiturates to produce the illegal drug ‘Karkubi’ which has been dubbed ‘the drug of the poor’.

