EXPAT Chris Hara is shooting for the stars alongside his wife Jacqueline and Spain-born son Cristian.

Chris and Jacqueline, who moved to the Costa Blanca in 2004, have built up a million-euro turnover business with the Fine & Country real estate brand since opening an office focusing on luxury and lifestyle properties.

Never willing to rest on their laurels, they identified an opportunity to take their business to the next level and have now taken on the ‘master licence’ for the international brand.

Chris explained: “Our son Cristian, who studied Business and Economics at Valencia University, was looking for an opportunity to work within our business after recently receiving a degree equivalent studying for the “Certificado Agente Professional Inmobiliario”, (Professional Real Estate Certificate).

“He received his certificate the same time we were offered the opportunity to take on the licence, so as a family, we saw this as an opportunity to cement the future of our business, as well as allowing us to ensure Fine & Country can develop further in relatively untapped Spanish markets.”

He continued: “We want to emulate the success we have had engaging with and supporting our existing office network already established in Spain, sharing best practice, marketing initiatives and expanding by opening new offices across the country.

“We have a wealth of experience within the network and want Fine & Country Spain to be recognised as a major, well-respected provider in the top quartile of the international marketplace attracting more affluent global clients to our shores.”

Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director at Fine & Country, says: “I am delighted that Fine & Country is continuing to thrive in a buoyant Spanish market, and welcoming Chris and Jacqueline as Master Licence holders has been a pleasure.

“They are already highly successful agents in their area, with their awards cabinet speaking for itself!

“I look forward to seeing them replicate these successes across the brand throughout the country and will work closely with them to ensure they have all the support they need to achieve their goals,” she concludes.