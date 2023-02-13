A TEAM of firemen from the Madrid region has taken part in the successful rescue of a 50-year-old woman who spent 144 hours buried under rubble in the wake of last week’s earthquake in Turkey.

The operation was carried out in conjunction with a Turkish team, according to Spanish media reports, and was completed on Sunday – a full six days after the massive earth tremors, which also affected Syria.

El #GEA, el equipo turco, ha oído unos ruidos y ha llamado al #ERICAM para trabajar de manera conjunta.



La intervención ha sido muy complicada debido al estado en el que se encuentran los edificios pero han podido culminar el rescate con éxito. #ASEM112 #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/VaF84GmKJj — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) February 12, 2023

Madrid’s 112 Emergency Service told news agency Europa Press that the rescue had been very complicated, but that the victim was stable and was treated by medical crews after being pulled out of the collapsed building.

The alarm was first raised by the Turkish team after a worker heard noises under the ruins.

At the weekend, video images also were shared by the Spanish Defence Ministry, this time of a rescue carried out by members of Spain’s Military Emergency Unit (UME).

The team managed to pull two children out of the rubble, and subsequently managed to rescue their mother too.

??Lo increíble ocurre



Y esta vez es un milagro



La @UMEgob acaba de rescatar a dos niños de entre los escombros en Turquía



Siguen trabajando para sacar también a la madre



Este es el vídeo del momento pic.twitter.com/sSb6dFc79o — Gonzalo Araluce (@GonzaloAraluce) February 10, 2023

??ACTUALIZACIÓN



La @UMEgob también rescata con vida a la madre de los niños



(Vídeos de @Defensagob) pic.twitter.com/HaFUySuRTZ — Gonzalo Araluce (@GonzaloAraluce) February 10, 2023

According to the UME, members of Spain’s army, navy and air force were all present on the ground during the rescue.

On Friday, Spanish soldiers located a seven–year-old boy in the rubble and managed to rescue him in the early hours of Saturday.

The death toll from last Monday’s earthquake, which registered 7.4 on the Richter scale, is reported to have reached as high as 39,000 according to data supplied by Turkey and Syria.

